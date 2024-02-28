Soldier injured, Six terrorists eliminated in fire exchange during operation in NW
RAWALPINDI, 28 Feb: /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists.
During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, as a result of which six terrorists were sent to hell, while one soldier also got injured.
Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion & abduction of innocent civilians.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.
