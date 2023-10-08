Solangi asks all illegal immigrants to voluntarily leave Pakistan by 31st Oct

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (DNA): Caretaker Minister for Information and

Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has asked all the illegal foreigners to

voluntarily leave the country by 31st of this month to avoid state

action to forcibly repatriate them to their respective countries.

In an interview with the social media platform WE NEWS, he said all the

foreigners, who are illegally staying in Pakistan, irrespective of their

nationality, have been given a timeframe to leave the country and this

should not be bracketed with Afghans only.

Responding to a question, the Minister said the state of Pakistan is

fully capable to repatriate the illegal foreigners by force. He,

however, clarified that there will certainly be a strategy to send them

back in phased and orderly manner after the passage of the deadline of

31 October. He said there are around 1.7 million illegal foreigners

residing in Pakistan.

Talking about compassion of the state of Pakistan, Murtaza Solangi said

no country in the world has ever shown this empathy as demonstrated by

Pakistan towards the Afghan refugees in last 50 years. He continued to

say that the number of Afghans living lawfully in Pakistan will be

higher even if all the 1.7 million illegal foreigners are sent back to

their home countries.

The Minister further said Pakistan only wants to ensure safety and

security of its own citizens and national frontiers. He said soft

borders without any checks and balances are not acceptable to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is ready to welcome people from across the globe after

obtaining proper visa and other necessary documentations as per entry

requirements for any other country of the world. He said no country,

including the United States or the United Kingdom, allows an individual

to infiltrate in its territory and illegally obtain passport and other

identity.

Responding to a question about the upcoming general elections, the

Minister for Information and Broadcasting said polls will be held on the

date to be announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said

announcing a poll-date not the prerogative of the interim set-up. He

said ECP is a constitutional body and fully empowered to organize

elections in the country.

Regarding PPP’s demand for a level playing field in the upcoming general

election, Murtaza Solangi said PPP is a leading political party of

Pakistan and is fully independent in having a stance over a particular

matter. He added that expressing concerns and raising issues are the

democratic, political and legal rights of every political party. He said

the country is virtually passing through an election phase as an

environment of electioneering can be witnessed in Pakistan.

Replying to another question, the Minister said ECP and the caretaker

government will ensure level playing field to all the registered

political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

To a question about the government’s response to PML-N Sepremo Nawaz

Sharif’s return to Pakistan scheduled this month, Murtaza Solangi said

he will be treated as per law and the constitution of the country.

He said Nawaz Sharif is a leader of a big political party and has been

thrice the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He said the former Prime Minister

had gone abroad with the permission of the courts and the government of

the day had let him go under a lawful process. He said now the return of

Nawaz Sharif will also be held under a lawful process and certainly the

law will take its course.

Answering a question about privatization of State Owned Enterprises, he

said it was the decision of the previous government and the parliament.

He said the caretaker government is only implementing those decisions.

When asked about any plan for the privatization of state media

organizations like Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television Corporation and

the Associated Press of Pakistan, the Minister said these organizations

are public broadcasters and they should not be treated as ghee, sugar or

a power plant.

He said Radio Pakistan, PTV and APP are amongst the essential services

organizations and they are not meant to earn money. He said personally

he is against the privatization of national broadcasters as public

broadcasters all over the world, may it be the BBC, Deutsche Welle or

the Japan Broadcasting Corporation, popularly known as NHK, are funded

by the state.

However, individuals not aligned with the modern broadcasting system

should have no room in these organizations.