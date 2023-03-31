Sohail Ali Khan appointed new Information Secretary
DNA
ISLAMABAD: A senior office of the Information Service Group (BPS 21) Sohail Ali Khan presently posted as the Additional Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Division has been appointed Secretary (Incharge) Information Ministry with immediate effect.
The outgoing Information Secretary Ms. Shahera Shahid (BPS 22) has been asked to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.
Sohail Ali Khan has also served as the Director General Radio Pakistan and before that the Principle Information Officer (PIO).
« We are overcoming serious challneges: Ishaq Dar (Previous News)
(Next News) Imran’s free spirited decision making.. »
Related News
Petrol, Diesel prices to remain unchanged, announces Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that the prices of petrol and diesel willRead More
Imran’s free spirited decision making..
By Qamar Bashir One million dollar question remained so far unanswered, why did Imran KhanRead More
Comments are Closed