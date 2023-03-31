Sohail Ali Khan appointed new Information Secretary

DNA

ISLAMABAD: A senior office of the Information Service Group (BPS 21) Sohail Ali Khan presently posted as the Additional Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Division has been appointed Secretary (Incharge) Information Ministry with immediate effect.

The outgoing Information Secretary Ms. Shahera Shahid (BPS 22) has been asked to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.

Sohail Ali Khan has also served as the Director General Radio Pakistan and before that the Principle Information Officer (PIO).