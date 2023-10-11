Sohail Abdul Nasir to become NAB deputy chairman
ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (DNA): The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the
appointment of Sohail Abdul Nasir as the deputy chairman of National
Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The federal cabinet meeting was held at PM House in Islamabad on
Wednesday under the chair of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq
Kakar.
The cabinet endorsed the decisions of the Economic Coordination
Committee (ECC) and Cabinet’s Committee on Privatisation.
The Cabinet members also cleared Ihtesham Qadir for appointment as NAB
prosecutor general.
In a major move, the cabinet also gave its nod to appoint financial
advisers for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
The cabinet members also deliberated in detail on the prevailing
situation in the country with particular focus on the law and order
situation.
Earlier in September, Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau –
Zahir Shah – on Monday also resigned from his office.
Sources revealed that the Deputy Chairman NAB – Zahir Shah – submitted
his resignation to Chairman NAB, meanwhile, the reasons for his
resignation are still yet to be known.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Director General (DG) National
Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah had been appointed as the deputy
chairman of the accountability watchdog after the slot became vacant
following Hussain Asghar’s resignation. DNA
