Sohail Abdul Nasir to become NAB deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (DNA): The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the

appointment of Sohail Abdul Nasir as the deputy chairman of National

Accountability Bureau (NAB).



The federal cabinet meeting was held at PM House in Islamabad on

Wednesday under the chair of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq

Kakar.



The cabinet endorsed the decisions of the Economic Coordination

Committee (ECC) and Cabinet’s Committee on Privatisation.



The Cabinet members also cleared Ihtesham Qadir for appointment as NAB

prosecutor general.



In a major move, the cabinet also gave its nod to appoint financial

advisers for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).



The cabinet members also deliberated in detail on the prevailing

situation in the country with particular focus on the law and order

situation.



Earlier in September, Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau –

Zahir Shah – on Monday also resigned from his office.



Sources revealed that the Deputy Chairman NAB – Zahir Shah – submitted

his resignation to Chairman NAB, meanwhile, the reasons for his

resignation are still yet to be known.



It is pertinent to mention here that the Director General (DG) National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah had been appointed as the deputy

chairman of the accountability watchdog after the slot became vacant

following Hussain Asghar’s resignation. DNA