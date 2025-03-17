Social media and its impact on communication

Naira Eshaal

ISLAMABAD, MAR 17 (DNA):The impact of social media on communication is vivid. It is clear that many young adults have an emotional attachment to their mobiles and want interaction that is quick and to the point, with minimal “in-person” contact. Thus, social media serves as a way for people to communicate easily.

We also cannot deny its unfortunate impact on our social skills, making us lazy communicators and disrupting our need for meaningful conversation. The number of social media users is increasing rapidly all over the world. This is highly concerning as it is affecting the personal lives of people making them an addict. Social media is steadily but surely impacting the way we live and communicate with one another. The need of the hour is that we should use this medium purposefully and not for entertainment only. In this way we can improve the economic condition and overall well-being, for example, physical and mental hygiene, assistance for higher education purposes, and general awareness.

As social media platforms have grown, though, the once-prevalent, gauzy utopian vision of online community has disappeared. The Downline of social media is the lack of credibility because in the race to have more followers, subscribers, and likes, often unauthenticated material is shared without confirming it. In this case, we must see to it that the verified accounts are accessed and we should always counter-check the information from secondary or tertiary resources.

Social media is definitely changing the way we communicate, but in many ways, it is for the better as we expand our social circles and explore new horizons through our online connections. Social media surely has its pros and cons. It is up to us how we make purposeful use of it. If we use it sagaciously it can improve the quality of our lives otherwise it will be a sheer waste of time. Hence the rightful use of this technology should always be preferred to achieve the goal of healthy communication.