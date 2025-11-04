Snowfall transforms northern Pakistan into winter wonderland

KALAM, Nov 04 (APP/DNA): As November arrives, northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa transforms into a winter wonderland, captivating snowfall lovers and adventure tourists alike, enjoying pleasant change in weather.

Following Met Office’s forecast of snowfall, the snow lovers along with families thronged to Swat, Chitral, Dir Upper and Nathiagali to enjoy first snowfall of the winter season.

The lush green mountains, and landscapes in Nathiagali, Ayubia, Kaghan, Naran, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Kumrat, Bamborat and adjacent areas offer perfect opportunities for families and adventure snow sports enthusiasts to enjoy moderate to heavy snowfall.

Upstream from these areas, stand tall Hindu Kush, Karakoram, and Himalayan mountains ranges, blessed with stunning natural beauty and known for their snow covered peaks, picturesque landscapes and thrilling winter sports.

If popular snowfall resorts like Kalam, Malam Jabba and Nathiagali offer family-friendly tourism, Naran, Kaghan, and Ayubia boast exhilarating activities like chairlift rides, skiing and snowboarding, drawing adventurers in droves from across the country.

For those seeking more unique winter snowfall experiences, the valleys of Hunza, Skardu, Naltar, Chitral, and Swat offer beautiful snow-covered peaks and numerous opportunities for enjoying nature’s bounties and snow sports.

Swat, often referred to as “Switzerland of Pakistan,” has become an increasingly popular winter sports destination, especially for skiing.

“I came from Peshawar to enjoy snowfall with my family following Met Office prediction,” said Nasir Khan, a property dealer of Wapda Town Peshawar.

He said that Kalam receive snowfall with highest velocity than any other region of Pakistan.

Besides snowfall, tourists can also enjoy trout fish at reasonable price, advising tourists to bring additional warm clothes while coming to Kalam for snowfall.

The valley’s Malam Jabba is a snowfall paradise, known for its mesmerizing beauty with an average snowfall of around 10 feet annually.

Malam Jabba is also considered one of Pakistan’s premier skiing destination for skiing lovers.

“Skiing history of Malam Jabba dates back to 1962 when the first skiing competition was held there,” informed Habibullah Arif, Director General KP Culture and Tourism Authority.

“The area has earned international recognition as a leading skiing destination in South Asia, especially after the establishment of a skiing resort in 1988.

Today, it offers world-class skiing and snowboarding facilities, making it a must-visit for snow sports lovers.”

Beyond skiing, Swat’s natural attractions like ancient Gandhara civilization and pristine snow covered mountainous landscapes, contribute to its appeal.

The valley is also home to a range of adventure sports including river rafting and fishing, with the famous trout fish of Swat offering a unique taste.

Malam Jabba skiing resort and adjacent Kalam, Mankial and Flaksair offer breathtaking backdrops for winter sports.

The skiing season here typically lasts from December to March, attracting thousands of visitors. The resort’s chairlift, one of the longest in Pakistan, provides sweeping views of the surrounding snow-blanketed mountains.

As they wait rest of year, the tourists from different parts of country rush to these destinations even with the first snow fall to enjoy captivating sceneries and mountain tops, sample Swat’s famous trout fish and take part in winter sports.

“I love snowfall. I travelled to Swat valley to experience its winter charm before return to UAE for job,” said Jan Nisar Khan, a businessman from Nowshera.



“Travelling to nearby peaks on snowy tracks is an unforgettable thrill. Brown trout fish and skiing are excellent and priceless.”

As snow fall occasionally damage travel routes in region, tourists urged authorities to take care of these routes during months from November to March to ease out tourists travelling difficulties.

They said sometimes, pathetic roads conditions spoil enjoyment mood even becoming dangerous at multiple spots.