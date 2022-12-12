Snap polls sole panacea to political, economic woes: Imran Khan

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that Pakistan was facing worst political and economic crises and transparent, fair and snap was the only solution to steer the country out of the quagmire of problems.

In a statement issued from PTI Central Media Department (CMD) here on Monday, PTI members of the National and Provincial Assembly belonging to Rawalpindi District called on PTI Chairman in Lahore.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail the prevailing country’s political situation, PTI’s political strategy and future goals.

The members of PTI National and Provincial Assembly of Rawalpindi district announced their complete support to the decision of resignation from national assembly and dissolution of the provincial assemblies.

PTI Chairman issued special instructions to the PTI lawmakers to expedite their preparations for the forthcoming elections. He said that the political and economic stability only can be achieved through immediate elections.