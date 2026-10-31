Smurfs clinch SHE League Seniors with dominant victory, Islamabad City crowned SHE League Juniors champion

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 /DNA/ – Smurfs were crowned the champions of the SHE League Seniors event at the Jinnah Futsal Courts after they came from behind to crush Islamabad City 6-3 in their decisive final fixture on Saturday.

Both teams had maintained perfect records through the first three rounds and Smurfs clinched the title with a come-from behind victory where Asra and Hajra scored twice.

Islamabad City earlier finished the SHE League Juniors campaign with five wins out of five after they ran out 6-1 winners over Smurfs.

Shanzeh scored four times for Islamabad City, who finished six points ahead of second-placed Midfield. Smurfs ended third with seven points.

In a fiercely-contested last league fixture of the Seniors, Islamabad scored first when Maryam found the back of the net with a dinked finish.

Smurfs mounted a superb comeback and were 3-1 up by the end of the first half. They levelled matters through a smart finish by Best Player of the Seniors Tournament Asra before going in front through Fatimah. Soon after, Louiza won the ball and powered on to finish.

Smurfs began the second half in the same vein; Asra making it 4-1 after a delightful one-two with Warisha before Hajra produced two close-range finishes to put them well and firmly on top.

Islamabad City scored twice late on through Maryam and Alina but it proved to be little more than a consolation.

In the Juniors event, Best Player of the Tournament Inayah scored one, adding to four by Shanzeh as Islamabad City completed a convincing victory over Smurfs.