Slovak president calls on Prime Minister Matovic to quit

March 23, 2021

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Igor Matovic to resign to end a dragging crisis in the ruling four-party coalition and allow the formation a new cabinet under a new leader.

“It is inevitable for the prime minister to allow, by his resignation, an agreement among the coalition partners on cabinet reconstruction,” she said in a statement shown live on television.

