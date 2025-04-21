Sky 24 Café Inaugurated at Mövenpick Hotel: a New culinary landmark in Islamabad

Blending panoramic views with a premium dining experience, Sky 24 is poised to become one of the city’s most sought-after destinations

Ansar M Bhatti/DNA

Islamabad, April 21, 2025 — A fresh breeze has swept through the capital’s culinary landscape with the grand opening of Sky 24, an elegant rooftop café perched on the 24th floor of the Mövenpick Hotel at The Centaurus Mall, Islamabad. Blending panoramic views with a premium dining experience, Sky 24 is poised to become one of the city’s most sought-after destinations.

The café was officially inaugurated in a prestigious ceremony attended by dignitaries and prominent figures, including H.E. Nicolas Galey, the Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of The Centaurus Mall, and Dr. Rashid Ilyas Khan, President of The Centaurus Group.

As part of the launch festivities, Ambassador Galey hosted a special reception at Sky 24 on the occasion of the Francophone Film Mela, a cultural event celebrating French language and cinema. Speaking at the event, Ambassador Galey praised the café as “a fine addition to Islamabad’s culinary scene,” highlighting its role in enhancing the hospitality offerings of the capital. “With its exquisite ambiance and international flair, Sky 24 sets a new standard for rooftop dining in the city,” he said.

Welcoming the guests, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of The Centaurus Mall, expressed his enthusiasm for the newest addition to the Mövenpick Hotel’s offerings. “Sky 24 is not just a café; it’s a statement of quality and experience. We are committed to continuously elevating Islamabad’s food and lifestyle landscape by introducing refined and innovative dining concepts,” he stated. He also reaffirmed the Centaurus Group’s commitment to hospitality excellence and announced plans for further culinary ventures in the near future.

Dr. Rashid Ilyas Khan, President of the Centaurus Group, also addressed the gathering, sharing key insights about the concept and design of Sky 24. He described the café as “a fusion of aesthetics, comfort, and culinary artistry,” designed to offer both locals and tourists a memorable rooftop experience. “From the sweeping views of Margalla Hills to a carefully curated menu, Sky 24 is a space where taste meets tranquility,” he said.

With its prime location atop one of Islamabad’s tallest buildings, Sky 24 offers a spectacular 360-degree view of the city skyline, including the majestic Faisal Mosque and Margalla Hills. The venue promises a fusion of international and local flavors, signature beverages, and a cozy yet sophisticated ambiance—making it an ideal spot for evening get-togethers, business meetings, and intimate celebrations.

As Islamabad continues to grow as a hub for culture, cuisine, and commerce, the opening of Sky 24 marks a significant milestone in the city’s hospitality industry, promising to elevate the standards of rooftop dining in the capital.