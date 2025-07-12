SJC ‘rejects’ proposal to release names of judges cleared of complaints

ISLAMABAD, JUL 12: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has rejected a proposal for making the names of judges public against whom complaints have been resolved, sources privy to the development told Geo News on Saturday.

The SJC unanimously dismissed 19 complaints filed by different individuals under Article 209 of the Constitution and deferred five others for further consideration, an official statement read.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, lasted for two hours and was attended by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aalia Neelum, and Justice Junaid Ghaffar.

The sources said that it was decided that the names of such judges would not be disclosed, maintaining the council’s established practice.

The official statement said that the council examined a total of 24 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by different individuals.

It approved the proposed draft of the Supreme Judicial Council Secretariat Service Rules, 2025.

The SJC also resolved that the procedure of enquiry and amendments in the Code of Conduct needed to be examined from a legal and drafting point of view; therefore, these required further deliberation.