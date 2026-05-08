Sixteen Pakistani firms explore investment at SelectUSA Summit

ISLAMABAD, MAY 8 /DNA/ – The 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit in Maryland welcomed the Pakistani delegation, as 16 business leaders joined global investors from May 3-6 to explore new markets and expand their international reach within the United States. Representing sectors from textiles and tech to food processing, consulting, and large-scale manufacturing, Pakistan’s delegation, led by Consul General Charles Goodman brought the full breadth of Pakistan’s private sector to the table. Each participant was selected through a competitive process led by the U.S. Department of Commerce, ensuring strong alignment with the summit’s focus on strategic, high-impact investment.

Pakistani companies tapped into a world of potential opportunities at the summit, exploring sectors that provide real growth potential, value, and stability for foreign investors, including real estate, technology, fashion retail, food franchises, consulting, and industrial manufacturing. By the close of the event, several Pakistani firms signaled serious interest in taking their business to the U.S. market.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the United States’ flagship event for attracting global investment. Hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the annual summit brings together business leaders, government officials, and economic development experts to showcase investment opportunities across the United States. For companies like those from Pakistan, the summit offers a direct line to the people, programs, and partnerships that make investing in the United States both strategic and achievable.

The United States offers investors unparalleled access to top-tier infrastructure, a highly skilled workforce, and a transparent legal system. Investing in a dollar-based economy provides stability against currency swings and a strong foundation for long-term growth.