Six terrorists killed in Intelligence-based operation in Kalat: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, MAR 29: /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Kalat District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and after an intense fire exchange, six terrorists were successfully neutralized.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in recent terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.