Six terrorists killed during exchange of fire with Security Forces near Paroom: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, JUN 19 /DNA/ – Based on information of the presence of Terrorists in the general area Central Makran Mountain Range, near Paroom, Balochistan, Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend them.

Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire onto security forces.

6 x Terrorists belonging to BLF have been killed in the ensuing exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in attacks on Security Forces Posts besides the recent planting of IEDs on Security forces convoys in Proom and surrounding areas of Panjgur.

In addition, arms and ammunition have also been recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.

Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.