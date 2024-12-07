Six soldiers martyred, 22 militants killed in IBO in tank district: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, DC 7 /DNA/ – On 6-7 December 2024, twenty two Khwarij were sent to hell in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Gul Imam, Tank District on reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, nine Khwarij were sent to hell, while six got injured.

In another operation, conducted by the Security Forces in North Waziristan District, ten Khwarij were successfully neutralized.

In a third encounter, security forces thwarted Khwarij attempt to attack a security forces’ post in Thall District and killed three khwarij, however, during the intense fire exchange, six brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.=DNA

============