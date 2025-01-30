Six Khwarij killed in North Waziristan IOB operation

RAWALPINDI, Jan 30 (APP/DNA):Security Forces have killed six khwarij in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IOB) conducted in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District on the night between January 29 and 30.

“During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and resultantly six khwarij were sent to hell” said an ISPR news release.

However, during intense fire exchange, Major Hamza Israr (age: 29 years, resident of District Rawalpindi), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem (age: 26 years, resident of District Naseerabad), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.