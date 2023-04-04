Six-judge SC bench overturns Justice Isa’s ruling on suo motu powers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (DNA): A six-judge larger bench of Supreme Court has

overturned Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s ruling about powers of the chief

justice of Pakistan regarding suo motu notices and formation of benches.

The six-member bench was formed only hours before it conducted its first

hearing and shot down Justice Isa’s verdict without wasting any time,

saying the detailed judgement will be released later.

The larger bench was led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and comprised of

Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazahir Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali

Mazhar and Justice Ayesha Malik.

On March 29, a three-member bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa,

Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Shahid Waheed had issued a majority

verdict of 2-1, ordering the postponement of cases being heard under

Article 184(3) of the Constitution till the amendments made to Supreme

Court Rules 1980 regarding the discretionary powers enjoyed by the Chief

Justice of Pakistan to form benches.

The bench had issued the ruling in a suo motu case regarding the grant

of 20 marks to Hafiz-e-Quran while seeking admission to MBBS/BDS degree.

Justice Waheed wrote a dissenting note against the order, saying the

points raised and discussed in the order were not relevant to the case.

The court further held that neither the Constitution nor the rules

granted to the chief justice or the registrar, the power to make special

benches, select judges who will be on other benches and decide the cases

that they will hear.

On March 31, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial set aside the

observations made by the three-member bench and SC Registrar Ishrat Ali

had issued a circular, stating: “With respect to the said order the HCJ

has been pleased to observe as under:- The observations made in paras 11

to 22 and 26 to 28 of the majority judgment of two to one travel beyond

the list before the Court and invokes its suo motu jurisdiction”.

“The unilateral assumption of judicial power in such a manner violates

the rule laid down by a 5 Member judgment or this Court reported as

Enforcement of Fundamental Rights with regard to Independence of

Press/Media (PLD 2022 SC 306).”

“Such power is to be invoked by the Chief Justice on the recommendation

of an Hon’ble Judge or a learned Bench of the Court on the basis of

criteria laid down in Article 184(3) of the Constitution,” reads the

circular. It added that the three-judge bench’s majority judgment

“therefore disregards binding law laid down by a larger bench of the

Court”.

“Any observation made in the said judgment, inter alia, for the fixation

or otherwise of cases is to be disregarded. Accordingly, a circular be

issued by the Registrar slating the foregoing legal position for the

information of all concerned,” it concluded.

On April 3, the federal cabinet approved the withdrawal of the services

of Registrar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali in its special sitting. Secretary

Establishment division also issued a notification in this regard.

The development comes after Justice Isa challenged the authority of the

registrar of the apex court who, he said, had no right to annul a

judicial order.

In a letter written to the registrar of the Supreme Court, Justice Isa

said the chief justice of Pakistan also could not issue any

administrative order against a judicial order, and that the registrar’s

circular of March 31 was a violation of the judgement of the

three-member bench of the Supreme Court.

Justice Isa further wrote that the registrar should be aware of his

constitutional responsibility as a senior officer, and that if he knew

that the case in question was heard under suo motu No 4/2022 Article

184/3, he should not have issued the circular. He also advised Registrar

Ishrat Ali to leave the charge of the post.