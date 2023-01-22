Six including children burnt to death in house fire

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (JAN-22): Six persons include father mother along with their five children burnt when their house collapsed due to gas leakage blast while making breakfast here at the outskirts village Haroon of police station Hazro District Attock on Sunday. Rescue sources that that the spouse of the victim Mr. Sultan Afsar came to her kitchenattached with the bed room which collapsed upon the family with blast of gas leakage soon as she triggered to flame her stove to make breakfast for her family .

As a result, father, mother and their children Munail Bibi of 7 years, Um e Hania 6 years,Horia Bibi 4 years, Mohammad Hasnain 1 year were critically burnt. They were rescued from debris of the house and rushed to the Tehsil Hospital Hazro while their parents were shifted to Benazir Hospital Rawalpindi in precarious condition. The local administration, police and people of the locality also joined hand with the rescue operation.

Qazi Shoaib Khan, Bureau Chief, District Attock