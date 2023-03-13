FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (MARCH-13): Six armed trespassers forcibly grabbed the inherited house of a widow after assaulting murderous attempt, torn herclothes and polluted her modesty in the public to avenge litigation here at Mohallah Kamalpur Syedan within the jurisdiction of police station Attock City on Monday.Police said, the victim Shahida Khatoon widow of Syed Azhar Hussain Shah reported that she went to recite the verses of holy Quran at the residence of her mother when Masam Raza, Akbar Raza, Nusrat Bibi and Nizat Bibi stormed to occupied her residence No.288, Attock City in her absence. On getting information, she rushed to the spot along with her brothers Syed Basit, Syed Mohammad Hassan and son Mohammad Hussain Azhar where Jirar Haider, Wajid Hussain, Masam Raza, Akbar Raza armed with sharp dagger, iron plastic pipes appeared from the occupied house. They exchanged hot words and attacked injuring her and brother Syed Mohammad Hassan when we put resistance. On this occasion, Jarar Hussain along with his mother and sister thrashed the aggrieved widow, torn her clothes after injuring besides hurling serious life threats. They also destroyed CCTV cameras and snatched keys to get cash of Rs:1.9 million, golden jewelry of 12 tolas with other valuables from the said house. Police registered FIR against the alleged criminals under sections 448, 511,147, 149, 354 , 506(ii) of PPC and launched investigation. Meanwhile, they were also produced in the court of judicial magistrate Attock for seeking their physical remand to fulfill other pre-requisite formalities include forensic science for completion of the police challan.