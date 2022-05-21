ISLAMABAD, MAY 21 /DNA/ – Today marks the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. To commemorate this occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Chargé d’Affaires of the People’s Republic of China Pang Chunxue, senior officers of the Foreign Office, and Chinese diplomats participated in the ceremony. In his remarks, the Foreign Secretary underscored that the multifaceted, time-tested relationship with China was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He noted that bilateral relations between Pakistan and China were marked by exceptional trust, mutual respect, and mutual support.Read More