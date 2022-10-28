Along this River, We are All One Aima Nadeem Chaudhary A-Level student at International School Lahore Former science president and sustainable architecture researcher About 5,000 years ago, a civilization budded along the coast of the River Indus – also known as the Indus Valley Civilization. Over the course of thousands of years, this civilization expanded and grew; however, it stands true even today that before matters like caste and creed came into existence, there was only one thing uniting everyone: A river and a sense of belonging to it. As the prodigy of a civilization that lived harmoniously under oneRead More