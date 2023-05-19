Sirajul Haq escapes suicide attack on convoy in Balochistan’s Zhob: JI

Zhob, MAY 19: Jamaat-i-Islami said on Friday that a “suicide attack” had targeted party emir Sirajul Haq’s convoy in Balochistan’s Zhob.

In a tweet, the party said that Haq was safe and that the attacker had been killed. The party added that Haq was present in the area to address a political gathering.

“JI emir Siraj reached Quetta today and had to go further to Zhob where he has a political gathering today. When he was entering Zhob and people were welcoming him, a person came and blew himself up,” party spokesperson Faisal Sharif said in a video message.

“Everybody was safe in the suicide attack and there was no loss of lives. According to initial information, only some cars have been damaged and a few people have sustained injuries.”

“JI leadership is safe,” he added.