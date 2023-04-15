Siraj holds talk with PM Shehbaz, Imran in bid to defuse political tension

LAHORE, APR 15: In an effort to reduce the political tension prevailing in the country, Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan on Saturday.

Sirajul Haq led the three-member delegation of the Jamaat-e-Islami to meet the premier and the both leaders discussed the country’s political situation.

They agreed that the political issues needed to be resolved through political process while mentioning the elections in one go would be appropriate for the country.

Separately, after his talks with the premier, the Jamaat-e-Islami chief visited the Zaman Park to meet former PM Imran Khan.

The both leaders discussed the political issues and possible solutions while they agreed on coordination between political parties to steer the country out of crisis. Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq put forward a suggestion to formulate a committee for broad and unanimous decision making.

JI chief invited Imran Khan for dialogue mentioning challenges Pakistan was facing while highlighting elections in one go would be beneficial for the country.

PTI chief said his party was ready for talks and dialogue within the jurisdiction of the constitution.