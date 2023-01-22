Siraj condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABAD, JAN 22 (DNA): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has

condemned the disgraceful act of desecration of the Holy Quran in

Sweden.

Addressing workers convention on Sunday, the JI chief said the

extremists practice under the grab of so-called freedom of expression

were unbearable to more than 1.5 billion Muslims across the world. It

badly hurt the sentiments of every believer, he added, demanding the

rulers of Muslim world and the OIC take strict act against the incident.

He said Islamophobia had reached to unprecedented peak in Europe and

some other parts of world. The OIC and the UNO, he said, should develop

a mechanism to stop hatred against Islam, Muslims and Islamic culture.

Talking about political and economic situation of the country, he said

the PDM, the PPP and the PTI governments failed to fix the economy and

check the inflation. The people of Pakistan, he said, tested repeatedly

the three parties but they deceived the masses every time they were

provided opportunity to govern the country.

He said the economic policies of the incumbent and the former

governments revolved around foreign loans. He said the ruling troika

failed to introduce good governance and stop corruption. Every prime

the minister, he said, took the begging bowl and travelled around the world

and it had been happening in the country for decades.

He said the PDM government failed to provide relief to the masses and

put the people in the queues for a bag of flour. He said thousands of

educated youths were leaving the country in search of jobs, finding no

employment opportunities in the country. He said the PDM, the PPP and

The PTI were the sides of the same coin and they were fighting for

self-interests.

He said the key to resolving all the problems was Islamic system. If voted

into power, he said, the JI would introduce Quran and Sunnah based

system and put the country on track. He said the JI was fighting for

corruption free Pakistan.=DNA