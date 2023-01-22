Siraj condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
ISLAMABAD, JAN 22 (DNA): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has
condemned the disgraceful act of desecration of the Holy Quran in
Sweden.
Addressing workers convention on Sunday, the JI chief said the
extremists practice under the grab of so-called freedom of expression
were unbearable to more than 1.5 billion Muslims across the world. It
badly hurt the sentiments of every believer, he added, demanding the
rulers of Muslim world and the OIC take strict act against the incident.
He said Islamophobia had reached to unprecedented peak in Europe and
some other parts of world. The OIC and the UNO, he said, should develop
a mechanism to stop hatred against Islam, Muslims and Islamic culture.
Talking about political and economic situation of the country, he said
the PDM, the PPP and the PTI governments failed to fix the economy and
check the inflation. The people of Pakistan, he said, tested repeatedly
the three parties but they deceived the masses every time they were
provided opportunity to govern the country.
He said the economic policies of the incumbent and the former
governments revolved around foreign loans. He said the ruling troika
failed to introduce good governance and stop corruption. Every prime
the minister, he said, took the begging bowl and travelled around the world
and it had been happening in the country for decades.
He said the PDM government failed to provide relief to the masses and
put the people in the queues for a bag of flour. He said thousands of
educated youths were leaving the country in search of jobs, finding no
employment opportunities in the country. He said the PDM, the PPP and
The PTI were the sides of the same coin and they were fighting for
self-interests.
He said the key to resolving all the problems was Islamic system. If voted
into power, he said, the JI would introduce Quran and Sunnah based
system and put the country on track. He said the JI was fighting for
corruption free Pakistan.=DNA
Related News
Drug shortage crisis in Attock
FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN DNA ATTOCK (JAN-22): A large number of chronic patients along withRead More
Six including children burnt to death in house fire
FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN DNA ATTOCK (JAN-22): Six persons include father mother along with theirRead More
Comments are Closed