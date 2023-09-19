Siraj assails PM Kakar over red-hot inflation

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Tuesday assailed Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, saying the latter had started to leave the masses in red-hot inflation.

Expressing his thoughts in line with the JI’s protest in Peshawar, Mr Haq rued: “The prices of power and petroleum products have been increased. The masses are not ready to kowtow to the United States, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank.”

He took a swipe at the political opponents. Mr Haq said, “The Pakistan Democratic Movement and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had caused damage to the country. The previous governments and the politicians had plundered the country.”

“I and my confidants are not facing any corruption charges. The people of Pakistan merely want peace, bread, and shelter”.

– Withdrawal of protocol for rulers –

Expressing his thoughts in Karachi, Mr Rehman said “The taxes should also be imposed on the feudalists. The free use of electricity and fuel should be stopped. The masses will merely support the rulers if they stop taking perks.”

Mr Rehman stressed the need for slashing petroleum and power prices, adding that the red-hot inflation should be ended.

He demanded to take stern action against the sugar and flour mafias.

Taking a swipe at Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Mr Rehman said: “PM Kakar should not befool the nation in line with the inflated prices of power and electricity.”

He was optimistic that the people of Karachi could not be divided on the basis of language.