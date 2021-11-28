Sino-Pakistan Institute of Electric Power unveiled

BEIJING, Nov 28 (DNA): The online opening ceremony of Sino-Pakistan Silk

Road Institute of Electric Power was held simultaneously on Wednesday at

Zhengzhou Electric Power College (ZEPC), China and the University of

Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, Pakistan.



This Institute of Electric Power aims to strengthen the communications

and researches in Electric power technology between ZEPC and UET,

Lahore, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.



A series of activities will be carried out, including teachers’ mutual

visits, students’exchanges, training programs and online

people-to-people contacts.



“The Institute of Electric Power will boost the people-to-people

exchanges of the vocational education among countries and regions

participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” said Yang Jianhua,

president of ZEPC when attending the online signing ceremony of the

Institute of Electric Power on November 24.



In terms of talents training, ZEPC and UET Lahore has signed a

cooperation memorandum in September 2021, aiming to help the energy

development in Pakistan.”



In addition, ZEPC and UET Lahore also organized online exchanges event

for students to know Chinese traditional culture and Pakistani culture.



ZEPC and UET Lahore won the first prize at the International

Invitational Competition of Intelligent Power Supply and Distribution

Technology, which is under the 2021 Belt & Road and BRICS Skills

Development and Technology Innovation Competition held online and

offline on 15-17 October 2021.



The 2021 Skills Competition has attracted over 200 competitors of 49

teams from China, Thailand, Cambodia and Pakistan. DNA



