Sino-Pakistan Institute of Electric Power unveiled
BEIJING, Nov 28 (DNA): The online opening ceremony of Sino-Pakistan Silk
Road Institute of Electric Power was held simultaneously on Wednesday at
Zhengzhou Electric Power College (ZEPC), China and the University of
Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, Pakistan.
This Institute of Electric Power aims to strengthen the communications
and researches in Electric power technology between ZEPC and UET,
Lahore, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.
A series of activities will be carried out, including teachers’ mutual
visits, students’exchanges, training programs and online
people-to-people contacts.
“The Institute of Electric Power will boost the people-to-people
exchanges of the vocational education among countries and regions
participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” said Yang Jianhua,
president of ZEPC when attending the online signing ceremony of the
Institute of Electric Power on November 24.
In terms of talents training, ZEPC and UET Lahore has signed a
cooperation memorandum in September 2021, aiming to help the energy
development in Pakistan.”
In addition, ZEPC and UET Lahore also organized online exchanges event
for students to know Chinese traditional culture and Pakistani culture.
ZEPC and UET Lahore won the first prize at the International
Invitational Competition of Intelligent Power Supply and Distribution
Technology, which is under the 2021 Belt & Road and BRICS Skills
Development and Technology Innovation Competition held online and
offline on 15-17 October 2021.
The 2021 Skills Competition has attracted over 200 competitors of 49
teams from China, Thailand, Cambodia and Pakistan. DNA
