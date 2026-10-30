Singapore’s Foreign Minister calls on COAS at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, Oct 30 /DNA/ – Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation were discussed, according to a statement issued here.

Both sides exchanged views on regional peace and stability and underscored the importance of sustained engagement and cooperation in areas of shared interest.

The COAS & CDF underscored Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relations with Singapore, emphasising the importance of enhanced institutional linkages and constructive engagement for promoting regional peace, stability and security.

The visiting dignitary reciprocated the strengthening of bilateral ties, appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability.