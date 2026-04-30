Sindh Health minister lauds COMSTECH efforts to boost Pakistan-China health cooperation

ISLAMABAD, APR 30: Provincial Minister of Sindh for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho Thursday lauded the efforts of the OIC-COMSTECH in promoting cooperation between Pakistan and China in the fields of health, science and traditional medicine.

She expressed these views during her visit to the COMSTECH Secretariat, where she attended an interactive session with an 11-member Chinese delegation comprising experts in traditional Chinese medicine, public health and nutrition.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan under COMSTECH initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation in health and science and technology between the two countries.

Ms. Pechuho highlighted ongoing initiatives of the Sindh government in the health sector, including vaccination drives, strengthening of primary healthcare services and measures to improve public health delivery across the province.

She said enhanced collaboration between Pakistan and China, particularly in traditional medicine and healthcare innovation, could significantly improve health outcomes.

In his welcome remarks, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General OIC-COMSTECH, said the organisation is working to strengthen cooperation among member states in health, higher education and related sectors.

He noted that COMSTECH had trained a large number of doctors, scientists and virologists and was currently implementing several collaborative programmes with China, which has significant expertise in healthcare and scientific research.

During the meeting, members of the Chinese delegation presented their work and shared perspectives on traditional Chinese medicine and modern healthcare practices.

Both sides discussed potential avenues for expanding collaboration in health sciences, research partnerships and knowledge exchange.

The meeting was also attended by OIC- COMSTECH officials, Mr Ali nawaz Channa Deputy Secretary staff to Health Minister Sindh and Mr. Dabeer Ahmad Khan, Special Assistant to Sindh Minister of Health Population Welfare.

The interaction reflected COMSTECH’s broader vision of fostering scientific collaboration and strengthening partnerships aimed at promoting sustainable development and improved healthcare outcomes in the region.