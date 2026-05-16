Sindh govt lifts austerity-driven closing times for markets, marriage halls, hotels

KARACHI, MAY 16: The Sindh government has granted relief to the business community and the public by exempting markets, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, and marriage halls from the previously prescribed closing times.

Taking to his official X handle, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the government of Sindh has exempted shops, markets, malls, hotels, restaurants, wedding halls and marquees from fixed closing timings to facilitate businesses and citizens.

“This decision reflects our commitment to economic growth, public convenience, and support for the business community, which remains the backbone of our economy,” he wrote.

Business hours were curtailed across the country last month as part of energy conservation measures introduced amid a sharp increase in domestic fuel prices, triggered by the conflict in the Middle East.

“All Shops, Markets, Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants, Food Outlets, Marriage Halls and Marquees are hereby exempted from the closure timings prescribed vide Home department’s notification No SOJI/8-12/2026 (Lockdown) dated 10/04/2026,” stated a notification shared by the minister on X.

He said business centres would now be able to continue operating according to their normal business hours.

Memon stated that the specific timings had originally been imposed under an energy conservation and austerity policy. He said the government believed in promoting business activities, facilitating citizens and ensuring economic stability.

According to the senior minister, the decision was taken after considering suggestions and difficulties faced by traders and industrialists. He further said the government would continue taking all possible measures to resolve issues faced by traders.

The senior minister added that despite difficult economic conditions, the government had protected the interests of the public and the business community.

The measures formed part of the federal government’s broader austerity and fuel-conservation plan aimed at reducing energy consumption following the surge in fuel prices.

In line with the federal policy, the Sindh government also introduced province-wide restrictions to curb fuel and electricity use.

According to the provincial government, all shops, markets and shopping malls in districts other than divisional headquarters were directed to close at 8pm throughout the week, including weekends. In divisional headquarters, these businesses were allowed to operate until 9pm.

However, essential services were exempted from the order, including standalone tandoors, milk and dairy shops, bakeries, medical stores and pharmacies, as well as medical laboratories, clinics, hospitals and fuel pumps.