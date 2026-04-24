Sindh govt asks interior ministry to issue red warrant for absconding Norwegian editor 

Staff Reporter

KARACHI, APR 24 /DNA/ – The Sindh government has urged the Ministry of Interior for issuance of a red warrant against Norwegian journalist Rolf J. Wideroe in connection with a criminal case registered in Shaheed Benazirabad involving corruption of around 10 million Rs.

An official letter issued by the Home Department, Government of Sindh, on April 23, 2026, states that the department has previously written to the federal authorities including in November 2022, 2024 and 2025 about Rolf J. Wideroe, Chief Editor of Norway’s extreme-right tabloid Verdens Gang (VG) who has been a proclaimed offender in Pakistan since 2015

According to the document, Rolf J. Wideroe is wanted in FIR No. 225/2015 registered at Police Station A-Section Nawabshah under sections 420, 406, 506/2 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with provisions of the Telegraph Act.

A criminal case bearing No. 222/2015 was registered against him for depriving a Pakistani citizen Maqsood Ali of 10 million rupees by making a false promise of getting him a Norwegian passport during his visit to Nawabshah, Pakistan. A Pakistani court document says, “After receiving hefty payment Rolf J. Widerøe firstly threatened Maqsood Ali of dire consequences and finally managed to flee from Pakistan.

The law enforcement agency managed to secure non-bailable arrest warrants of Rolf. J. Widerøe from the competent court of law. Subsequently, request for issuance of Red Warrants was made for Rolf. J. Widerøe. He is still absconding from the process of law and wanted by the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan.”

Sindh Police have confirmed that it continues to look for Widerøe who fraudulently took Rs10 million from Maqsood Ali of Nawabshah, promising to give him Norwegian immigration papers.

Maqsood Ali had registered a complaint against Widerøe on 14 January 2016 at the Dhamrah Road Police Station, Nawabshah, but he had left Pakistan by that time.

According to the Sindh Police and the publicly available record, Widerøe was visiting Pakistan on a journalist visa when he committed the alleged fraud of theft by deception.

According to the police record, Maqsood Ali s/o Abdul Ghafoor Arain lodged an FIR at Dhamrah Road Police Station and nominated Widerøe as the accused who took 10 million rupees in the presence of eyewitnesses from the Pakistani national for Norwegian passport but “committed cheating and criminal breach of trust.”

Maqsood Ali also told the police that Widerøe threatened him with death and dire consequences over the phone after he left Pakistan, when he asked him to either facilitate him in getting the Norwegian passport or return his money.

After registration of the FIR and non-compliance by the Norwegian national, the Court of the Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate- III Nawabshah issued Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants (NBWs) against Widerøe, declaring him an absconder of Pakistani laws.

Roshan Ali Bhugio, Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate-111 Nawabshah, issued both the Non-Baialble Warrant of Arrest (NWA) and execution of the same warrant in “The State vs Raolf J. Winderoe” case on 27 February 2016. The Judge Roshan Ali Bhugio had ordered arrest of Widerøe in the fraud case against him.