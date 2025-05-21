Sindh Governor, Philippines Envoy to jointly hoist flags in Karachi

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI, MAY 21 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Philippines and Governor Sindh will attend the hoisting flag ceremony to mark the 127th National day of the Republic of the Philippines here in Karachi.

The Council General of Phillipines in Karachi Dr. Imran Yousuf S.I and The Islamabad Ambassador H.E Emmanuel R Fernandez from Philippines embassy

has invited the Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori to participate in the 76th anniversary of the establishment of Philippines-Pakistan bilateral relations, and 127th anniversary of the declaration of independence of Re-Public of Philippines to promote the bilateral relations on the Philippines national independence day organized on Monday 16th June, 2025, while on 15th June 2025 the Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori and the Ambassador Emmanuel R Fernandez from Philippines embassy with his diplomatic team to hoist both Philippines-Pakistan flags together at Fountain Chowk near Karachi Press Club on the occasion.