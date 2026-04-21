Sindh Governor, Iranian CG discuss bilateral ties

By Nazir Siyal / DNA



KARACHI: Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi held a meeting with Iranian Consul General Akbar Isa Zadeh at Governor House, where discussions were held on bilateral relations, the ongoing regional situation and other matters of mutual importance.

The Iranian Consul General congratulated the Governor on assuming office and expressed his best wishes.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh stated that Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations are based on cultural, social, historical and religious foundations. He said that the Muslim Ummah, particularly the people of Pakistan, stand with their Iranian brothers. He expressed willingness to enhance trade and attract Iranian investment, adding that the completion of the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project is a critical need of the time. He also noted that the Prime Minister and Field Marshal are playing a full role day and night for peace in the region.

The Iranian Consul General paid tribute to the Prime Minister and Field Marshal for their peace efforts. He expressed desire to complete the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project as soon as possible. The meeting underscored the commitment of both sides to strengthen bilateral ties and promote regional stability.