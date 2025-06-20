Sindh Governor House Controversy: Acting Governor barred from duties

“Blocking the Acting Governor from performing duties and using the Governor’s chair is an insult to a constitutional position,” Nisar Khuhro stated.

KARACHI: Acting Governor of Sindh, Awais Qadir Shah on Friday approached the Sindh High Court and submitted an affidavit to the court.

According to the petition, Kamran Tessori has been abroad since June 2, 2025. Since assuming the charge, Awais Shah has not been granted access to the Governor House on Friday.

Preventing the Acting Governor from performing official duties at the Governor House is a violation of Article 104 of the Constitution, prayed in the petition by Advocate Uzair Nadeem has requested an urgent hearing from the court.

While Muhammad Farooq Parliamentary Leader of Jamaat-e-Islami in Sindh Assembly has said that “The office of Governor and the Governor House are constitutional institutions, not personal property. I condemn this unconstitutional act.”

Whereas, the Chairman Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) Nisar Khuhro has said “The Sindh Assembly should move a censure motion for obstructing the Acting Governor’s constitutional duties,”

Preventing the Acting Governor from using the Governor’s office and performing duties is a violation of the Constitution.

“When the provincial governor is out of the country, the Speaker of the Sindh Assembly can fully exercise all constitutional powers of the Governor,” he added.

“The Constitution grants the Acting Governor the authority to sit in the Governor’s office and fulfill constitutional responsibilities.”

“Blocking the Acting Governor from performing duties and using the Governor’s chair is an insult to a constitutional position,” Nisar Khuhro stated.

Earlier, regarding the Security Situation in Muharram Acting Governor Awais Qadir Shah had called a law and order meeting at the Governor House.

Sindh’s Interior Minister, IG Sindh, all four DIGs, CTD officials, and other senior officers were scheduled to attend.

Most officers had arrived at the Governor House, but the staff did not open the offices.

Angered, the Acting Governor said: “No one can stop me from performing constitutional duties.”

“Locking the offices like this is making a mockery of the post,” he said.

“The Governor House staff are paid by the Sindh Government,” he added.

“Creating hurdles in a law and order meeting is a shameful act,” said Awais Qadir Shah.

“The Governor House staff have, on multiple occasions, obstructed the Acting Governor from exercising authority,” he claimed.

“The entire staff of the Governor House vanished even the Medical Superintendent is nowhere to be seen,” said Acting Governor Awais Shah.

It is also mentioned here that the several senior Journalists had been stopped in various official activities and Press Conferences, but only favourites Media only called Journalists reported.