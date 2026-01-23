Sindh CM says cleaning up pre-18th Amendment mess, vows Gul Plaza rebuilding in two years

KARACHI, JAN 23: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday stated that the provincial government was still addressing irregularities that predated the 18th Amendment, criticising calls to declare Karachi a federal territory following the deadly Gul Plaza fire.

Speaking on the Sindh Assembly floor, he said that the Gul Plaza tragedy was being politicised unnecessarily, stressing that he was not questioning anyone’s intentions while responding to criticism linked to Karachi and governance issues.

“This was a very big tragedy. I am not doubting anyone’s intentions, but politics was done on it,” CM Murad said, referring to calls about making Karachi a federal territory.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the fire that erupted at the multi-storey building on January 17 reached 71, as per Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed.

In today’s address, the Sindh CM expressed surprise over references to the 18th Amendment, saying he did not know where the Gul Plaza fire had been connected to the amendment.

“We are still cleaning up the mess from before the 18th Amendment,” the chief minister added.

Detailing the construction and expansion of the shopping mall, the chief minister said that an application was submitted in 1979 to construct a building at the site now known as Gul Plaza, with its sale deed approved in 1983.

According to him, the Karachi Building Control Authority permitted construction during the 1980s, and the lease for the plot was completed in 1983.

He said that the lease was later renewed in 1991 by the mayor at the time, stressing that this decision was taken before the enactment of the 18th Amendment.

The Sindh CM added that a fresh application was submitted in 1998 seeking permission to construct a third floor at Gul Plaza, and additional shops were regularised in 2003.

All these approvals, he said, were granted before the 18th Amendment came into force.

CM Murad rejected attempts to blame the 18th Amendment for the incident, questioning how it was being dragged into the debate. “To say that all this happened because of the 18th Amendment is akin to committing a serious wrongdoing.”

‘Rebuild within two years’

The Sindh CM announced plans to rebuild shops on the site within two years, saying the remaining part of Gul Plaza would be demolished.

The chief minister assured that owners would be provided with the same number of shops after reconstruction.

“This is a very big tragedy. There is no price for a human life,” the chief minister said, adding that families of those who lost their lives would receive Rs10 million each.

CM Murad added that a committee had been directed to assess losses and that the Sindh government would pay the damage.

“The Sindh government will give Rs500,000 immediately to every shopkeeper,” he said, adding that lists of affected traders had been ordered to be compiled by Monday.

As a temporary arrangement to keep shopowners’ business going, the chief minister said that 500 shops in one building and 350 in another had been arranged, with owners agreeing not to charge rent for a year.

He added that the provincial government would provide collateral for Gul Plaza shopkeepers to obtain loans of up to Rs10 million, with the government bearing the interest cost.