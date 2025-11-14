Sindh CM discusses investment, social uplift with Hungarian, French, Dutch EU ambassadors

KARACHI, Nov 14 (DNA): A series of high-level diplomatic meetings was held at the Chief Minister’s House on Friday, where Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with the ambassadors of Hungary, France, the Netherlands, and the European Union (EU) to discuss bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities, heritage preservation, and social development initiatives across the province.

The meetings were attended by Special Assistant to CM for Investment Syed Qasim Naveed, Secretary to CM Abdul Raheem Shaikh, senior diplomats, consuls general, and officials from the concerned departments.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Hungarian Ambassador Dr Zoltán Varga to discuss cooperation in water treatment, solid waste management, environment, and technology. Deputy Head of Mission Dóra Gunsberger and Honorary Consul General Makhdoom Omar Shehryar also attended.

The two sides held detailed discussions on the promotion of archaeological sites and cultural heritage, including Mohenjo-Daro, Makli Hills, Chaukhandi necropolis, and other ancient sites of the Indus Civilisation.

The Chief Minister said, “The people of Sindh are heirs to a 5,000-year-old Indus Civilisation. Our heritage reflects the roots of human history.”

He also highlighted Sindh’s identity as the land of peace, shaped by the teachings of Sufi saints who preached love, harmony, and interfaith tolerance. “People of different faiths have lived together in Sindh with respect and brotherhood for centuries,” he said.

Both sides discussed expanding investment opportunities and considered forming joint working groups in education, technology, and environmental cooperation. The Hungarian envoy expressed interest in strengthening bilateral ties.

CM Shah also met French Ambassador Mr Nicolas GALE, accompanied by Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky. The two sides discussed cooperation in archaeology, culture, investment, and capacity-building.

They exchanged views on the Asian Civilisations Museum in Paris and agreed to enhance cultural exchange programs. The French envoy expressed special interest in the preservation of Sindh’s archaeological heritage.

The Chief Minister welcomed potential French investment, saying, “There are vast opportunities for French companies in Sindh- particularly in renewable energy and urban development.”

Shah assured full government support for French investors and emphasised collaboration in the agriculture and dairy sectors. The ambassador said French companies are keen to explore mines and minerals in Sindh.

The CM directed the Investment Department to share a detailed list of priority projects with the French Embassy to facilitate future engagements.

The Chief Minister later met Dutch Ambassador Robert-Jan Siegert, accompanied by First Secretary Mr Alexander Akerboom and Honorary Consul General Tariq Khan.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral economic ties, with emphasis on water management, agriculture, renewable energy, and education.

The CM said that Karachi, being a major port city, offers vast investment potential. He added, “Sindh’s Public-Private Partnership model is regarded among the best in the world.” He encouraged Dutch firms to explore opportunities in cattle farming, dairy production, and renewable energy, assuring full facilitation for potential investors.

The Dutch envoy expressed strong interest in expanding investment in multiple sectors and appreciated Sindh’s business outlook.

Ambassador of the European Union: Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah also met EU Ambassador Raimundas Karoblis, with discussions centred on bilateral relations, investment, and ongoing development cooperation.

The EU envoy informed the Chief Minister that a delegation of European investors is expected to visit Pakistan soon. The CM welcomed the initiative, saying, “we look forward to European investors. Their visit will help generate new investment agreements in Sindh.”

The two sides discussed opportunities in marble, granite, minerals, and other high-value sectors.

The CM briefed the ambassador on ongoing rehabilitation work in flood-affected districts and praised the EU for its strong support. “The European Union has played a crucial role in the recovery of flood-hit communities in Sindh,” he said.

They also discussed cooperation in education, healthcare, and skill development programs, and emphasised the need to enhance people-to-people exchanges.

The Chief Minister highlighted Sindh’s deeply rooted tradition of religious harmony and said, “around the world, divisions emerge based on religion, sect, or nationality, but Sindh has always remained a land of tolerance and coexistence.” He added that Sindh is the only province where members of minority communities contest general seats in elections.

The EU ambassador expressed keen interest in Sindh’s ongoing development initiatives, and both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation.

Through these engagements, Sindh and its international partners Hungary, France, the Netherlands, and the European Union – agreed to deepen collaboration in investment, heritage preservation, culture, renewable energy, agriculture, education, water management, and economic development.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah assured all visiting envoys that Sindh remains committed to providing full facilitation, transparency, and security to foreign investors and development partners.