Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi as part of Muharram security measures

KARACHI: Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding as part of the measures taken to provide security to the Muharram processions and activities in the metropolis.

Muharram is one of the four sacred months in Islam. Its 10th day, known as Ashura, marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members in the Battle of Karbala.

Across the country, the faithful hold processions and majalis during Muharram. Religious scholars deliver sermons to large gatherings, held under tight security.

In Karachi, more than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed for the central procession coupled with 1,000 personnel maintaining traffic flow, the government has also suspended cellular service along the procession’s route — which has commenced from Nishtar Park.

Apart from sharpshooters deployed on high-rise buildings, coupled with procession routes being checked via sniffer dogs, the authorities are also carrying out monitoring via closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV).

Also MA Jinnah Road has been closed off for traffic and markets and shops at MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, Empress, Regal and Lighthouse markets have been sealed, and streets linking to the procession’s routes have been blocked via containers.

Only vehicles with procession stickers will be allowed to proceed and similar applies to vehicles coming from Sharea Quaideen as they cannot go beyond Khudadad Colony signal.

All kinds of traffic have been prohibited from proceeding beyond Gru Mandir and commuters are being diverted from Soldier Bazaar towards Coast Guard or Nishtar Road

Furthermore, traffic coming from Nazimabad is being diverted from Lasbela Chowk towards Nishtar Road and Garden.

Whereas, vehicles coming from the Super Highway are being diverted from Liaquatabad No 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No 2.

People travelling from Liaquatabad are being directed towards Teen Hatti, Martin Road and Jail Road.

As per Karachi Traffic Police’s diversion plan issued on Friday, commuters travelling from Hassan Square to PP Chowrangi may take Kashmir Road under the Jail Flyover, then head to Society Light Signal (Shahrah-e-Quaideen), or use the Jail Flyover to reach Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road via Lasbela Chowk.