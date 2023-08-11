Friday, August 11, 2023
Sindh Assembly dissolved as governor signs CM Murad’s summary

| August 11, 2023

KARACHI, AUG 11: The Sindh Assembly stood dissolved on Friday as Governor Kamran Tessori signed and approved Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature. The governor confirmed the development in a tweet.

