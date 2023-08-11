Sindh Assembly dissolved as governor signs CM Murad’s summary
KARACHI, AUG 11: The Sindh Assembly stood dissolved on Friday as Governor Kamran Tessori signed and approved Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature. The governor confirmed the development in a tweet.
