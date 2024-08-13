‘Simply false’: US rejects involvement in Sheikh Hasina’s ouster

WASHINGTON, AUG 13: The United States has dismissed the allegations of its alleged involvement in the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who recently fled the country after resigning from her position following deadly protests.

“We have had no involvement at all. Any reports or rumours that the US government was involved in these events is simply false,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing, Reuters reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Hasina accused the US of playing a role in ousting her as they have a keen interest in controlling Bangladesh’s Saint Martin Island in the Bay of Bengal, as mentioned in a report in the Economic Times.

Additionally, the report highlighted that the former Bangladesh PM conveyed that message through her close associates.

Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed, wrote in a post on X on Sunday, that her mother never made such statement.

“We believe that the Bangladeshi people should determine the future of the Bangladeshi government and that’s where we stand,” Jean-Pierre said.

Following Hasinas resignation from the position, an interim government was formed, led by Nobel Peace laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, with the aim of holding elections in the country.

Bangladesh was engulfed by demonstrations and violence after student protests last month against quotas that reserved a high portion of government jobs for certain groups escalated into a campaign to oust Hasina.

Hasina had won a fourth straight term in January in an election that the opposition boycotted and which the US State Department said was not free and fair.

Hasina went to New Delhi after leaving Bangladesh, ending her uninterrupted rule of 15 years.