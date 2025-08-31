Silver jubilee of Int’l pure mathematics conference celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, AUG 31 /DNA/ – The Silver Jubilee of the International Pure Mathematics Conference (IPMC) was inaugurated today in Islamabad. Founded in 2000 by Emeritus Professor Qaiser Mushtaq at Quaid-i-Azam University, the IPMC has become the largest annual gathering of mathematicians in South Asia.

ISLAMABAD, AUG 31 /DNA/ – The Silver Jubilee of the International Pure Mathematics Conference (IPMC) was inaugurated today in Islamabad. Founded in 2000 by Emeritus Professor Qaiser Mushtaq at Quaid-i-Azam University, the IPMC has become the largest annual gathering of mathematicians in South Asia.

Over the last 25 years, the IPMC has hosted 631 foreign speakers from 54 countries and 880 leading national speakers, making it a major platform of 4761 participants for academic exchange in the fields of Algebra, Geometry, and Analysis.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Emeritus Professor Qaiser Mushtaq highlighted the vision behind the IPMC: “The conference has provided Pakistani students and young researchers with exposure to world-class mathematics, inspired international collaborations, and raised Pakistan’s academic profile globally.”

The International Pure Mathematics Conferences have been supported by the Pakistan Mathematical Society, Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Science Foundation, Quaid-i-Azam University, Preston University, Air University, Allama Iqbal Open University, COMSATS, National Centre for Physics, and other partners.

Special acknowledgment was made of the International Steering Committee, the National Advisory Committee, and the current Organizing Committee

A commemorative booklet detailing the history, structure, and contributions of the IPMC will be published following the event.

