Sikhs attend Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s 186th anniversary in Lahore

LAHORE, JUN 29: The central ceremony marking the 186th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, attended by a large number of Sikh pilgrims from across the globe.

The Sikh pilgrims, along with the local Sikh community, performed religious rituals and expressed deep sorrow over the absence of Indian Sikh yatris, who were unable to attend due to restrictions from the Indian government.

The participants strongly condemned the Indian authorities for not allowing Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for this sacred occasion.

Dr. Sajid Mehmood, Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, stated that Pakistan had made all necessary arrangements to host the Indian Sikh yatris and was fully prepared to welcome them.

Strict security measures were in place throughout the ceremony to ensure the safety of the visitors.