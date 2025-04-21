Sialkot chamber shows keen interest in single country exhibition in Addis Ababa

SIALKOT, APR 21 /DNA/ – The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday announced participation of their members in the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa, scheduled from May 15 to 17, 2025, closely scheduled with “Invest in Ethiopia” Business Forum in Ethiopia on May 12-13.

H.E. Ikram ul Haq, President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce made the announcement while co-presiding over a Business Forum alongside H.E. Dr. Jemal Beker, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Grand Business Forum was jointly organized by the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad in collaboration with the Sialkot Chamber, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Addressing the business forum, Ambassador Dr. Jemal recalled the participation of the members of Sialkot Chamber in the business and trade delegation mobilized, organized and coordinated by the Ethiopian Embassy in May 2024 to the FDR Ethiopia.

He highlighted a special bond established between the Ethiopian Embassy and Sialkot Chamber to foster trade and investment relations between the two countries and urged them to explore extraordinary business, trade, and investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

The Ambassador said the FDR Ethiopia had implemented two phases of homegrown economic reforms which have created a conducive environment for foreign investors by ensuring ease of doing business and providing multiple incentives on Foreign Direct Investment.

He highlighted the great potential of participating in the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa that coincides with the High-Level Business Forum ‘Invest in Ethiopia’, which will also be held in Addis Ababa on May 12-13, 2025.

“These two events are golden opportunities for Pakistani businesses to build partnerships not only with Ethiopian counterparts but also with investors and stakeholders from across the African continent,” the Ambassador remarked.

On the other hand, the Sialkot Chamber President assured the Ambassador that the members of the Sialkot Chamber would take part in the Exhibition to further strengthen trade relations between the two brotherly nations.

He urged the members of Sialkot Chamber to explore the FDR Ethiopia for extraordinary business, trade and investment opportunities.