Shujaat removed from PML chair

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Thursday removed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the post of party president.
The party also removed Tariq Bashir Cheema from the post of General Secretary.
Announcing the development, PML Q leader Kamil Ali Agha said it was a difficult decision but Chaudhry Shujaat’s health idoes not allow him to make decisions. He said three persons cannot run the party.
Sources privy to the matter said a meeting of the PML-Q central working committee was held, which was chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha.
In the meeting, it was decided to hold new party elections in ten days.
For inter-party elections, a 5-member Election Commission was established. While Jahangir A Joja will be the Election Commissioner.
