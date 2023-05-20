Shows of solidarity with Pak Army held around world
ISLAMABAD, May 20 (DNA): Like across the country, special events to show
solidarity with the Pak Army have been held around the world.
The events were held in Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Africa, Germany, Turkey,
Russia, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.
A pro-army procession was held in front of the Pakistan Embassy in
Tajikistan while a special ceremony was held in a restaurant in
Azerbaijan to show solidarity with Pak forces.
In Germany too, the people came forward in solidarity with the Pak Army.
They condemned attacks on the GHQ in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander
House in Lahore. A social media campaign commenced in Berlin.
A seminar was held in Turkey where participants reiterated their resolve
to stand firm against the anti-army agenda. A good number of students
showed up at the seminar. They condemned the May 9 incident and
expressed their resolve to stand by the army. They paid tribute to the
Pak Army for protecting the motherland.
Religious figures laid stress on unity and national cohesion. In a
message, Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti, Central Secretary of Jamaat Ahle
Sunnat, laid stress on unity and standing by the army. He paid tribute
to the armed forces.
In the Netherlands, overseas Pakistanis expressed their solidarity with
the armed forces of Pakistan.
PTI members took to the streets to vent their spleen over the arrest of
ex-PM Imran Khan in a corruption case. The party activists damaged
public property, state assets and sensitive installations.
The miscreants stormed the GHQ in Rawalpindi, the Corps Commander House
in Lahore and Radio Pakistan Office in Peshawar. The rioting in the name
of protest left a trail of destruction.
====
Related News
Shows of solidarity with Pak Army held around world
ISLAMABAD, May 20 (DNA): Like across the country, special events to showsolidarity with the PakRead More
COAS pays tribute to Shuhada, who sacrificed their lives for the motherland
Rawalpindi, MAY 20 /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, COAS visited Lahore, today. COAS laidRead More
Comments are Closed