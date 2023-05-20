Shows of solidarity with Pak Army held around world

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (DNA): Like across the country, special events to show

solidarity with the Pak Army have been held around the world.

The events were held in Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Africa, Germany, Turkey,

Russia, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

A pro-army procession was held in front of the Pakistan Embassy in

Tajikistan while a special ceremony was held in a restaurant in

Azerbaijan to show solidarity with Pak forces.

In Germany too, the people came forward in solidarity with the Pak Army.

They condemned attacks on the GHQ in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander

House in Lahore. A social media campaign commenced in Berlin.

A seminar was held in Turkey where participants reiterated their resolve

to stand firm against the anti-army agenda. A good number of students

showed up at the seminar. They condemned the May 9 incident and

expressed their resolve to stand by the army. They paid tribute to the

Pak Army for protecting the motherland.

Religious figures laid stress on unity and national cohesion. In a

message, Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti, Central Secretary of Jamaat Ahle

Sunnat, laid stress on unity and standing by the army. He paid tribute

to the armed forces.

In the Netherlands, overseas Pakistanis expressed their solidarity with

the armed forces of Pakistan.

PTI members took to the streets to vent their spleen over the arrest of

ex-PM Imran Khan in a corruption case. The party activists damaged

public property, state assets and sensitive installations.

The miscreants stormed the GHQ in Rawalpindi, the Corps Commander House

in Lahore and Radio Pakistan Office in Peshawar. The rioting in the name

of protest left a trail of destruction.

