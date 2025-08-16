Shoulder to Shoulder in Every Calamity: The Role of Pakistan Army in Disasters

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

There are many ups and downs in the lives of nations, and often, the harshest trials come from nature itself. In these moments, resilience, courage, and unity define the strength of a people. Pakistan, throughout its history, has faced numerous natural calamities that have tested its patience and perseverance. Each time, however, the people of this land, alongside their armed forces, have stood steadfast in the face of adversity. Whether in war or disaster, the Pakistan Army has never hesitated to sacrifice for the nation and has always remained on the front lines of relief and rescue.

This time, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been ravaged by devastating floods, leading to immense loss of life and property. Villages have been swept away, communication links destroyed, and countless families left stranded. Yet, as has always been the case, the Pakistan Army has rushed to the side of the distressed, standing shoulder to shoulder with the affected people. Following the traditions of service and sacrifice, the federal government, provincial governments, and Pakistanis abroad have also mobilized resources to support those suffering in this time of crisis.

Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has issued special instructions for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that the army deployed in the region will provide full support to those impacted, with additional troops sent to reinforce relief operations. In a gesture of solidarity, the entire Pakistan Army has donated one day’s salary towards rehabilitation efforts. Furthermore, the army has allocated over 600 tons of its own ration stock to provide immediate sustenance to the flood-hit population.

The Chief has also directed the Corps of Engineers to expedite the repair of damaged bridges and establish temporary structures where necessary to restore connectivity. Specialized rescue units, including the Army’s Sniffing Dog Unit and the Urban Search and Rescue Team, have been deployed to locate missing persons and assist in evacuation. Helicopters from the Army Aviation Corps are actively engaged in transporting supplies and rescuing stranded families. In every sphere, the Pakistan Army has once again shown that it remains a guardian not only of the country’s borders but also of its people in their darkest hours.

Natural disasters, though painful, remind us of the fragility of life and the importance of solidarity. The Holy Qur’an says: “And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient—those who, when disaster strikes them, say, ‘Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.’” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:155–156). These verses offer solace, reminding believers that patience and steadfastness in trials bring divine reward. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) also said: “The believers, in their mutual kindness, compassion, and sympathy, are just like one body. When one limb suffers, the whole body responds with wakefulness and fever.” (Sahih al-Bukhari and Sahih Muslim). Pakistan’s collective response to such calamities is a testament to this very spirit of unity and compassion.

History bears witness that Pakistan has endured calamities of even greater scale. In 8 October 2005, the earthquake that struck Kashmir and northern Pakistan claimed over 80,000 lives and left millions homeless. The nation united in grief and resilience, with the armed forces and volunteers from every corner of Pakistan rushing to aid survivors. Again, in the floods of 2010, described by the United Nations as one of the worst humanitarian crises of modern times, nearly one-fifth of the country was submerged. Around 20 million people were affected, homes were destroyed, and farmlands devastated, yet the resolve of Pakistan’s people and their armed forces turned despair into determination. In 2014, the floods in Punjab and Kashmir once again tested the nation, sweeping away infrastructure and livelihoods. Each time, Pakistan endured, rebuilt, and moved forward.

The present calamity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is thus part of a long and painful history, but also of a legacy of resilience. Every disaster has shown that the strength of Pakistan lies not in the absence of trials but in the courage with which they are faced. The sacrifices of the armed forces, who risk their lives even in peacetime for the sake of their people, deserve eternal recognition. Likewise, the compassion of overseas Pakistanis and ordinary citizens who contribute whatever they can illustrates the indomitable spirit of this nation.

As the floodwaters recede, the challenge of rehabilitation and reconstruction will demand patience, resources, and sustained effort. But with faith in Allah Almighty, the unity of the people, and the tireless service of our defenders, Pakistan will once again rise from the ruins. Just as the sun emerges after the darkest storms, so too will hope return to the valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Pakistan Army, as declared by its Chief, will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the brave people of the province in every hour of difficulty. And as history has shown, no disaster, however grave, can break the will of a nation bound together by faith, sacrifice, and resilience.