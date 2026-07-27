Shots fired near US consulate in Toronto

TORONTO, JUL 27: Shots were fired early Monday near the US consulate in Toronto but no one was injured, Canadian police said, the second shooting near the diplomatic compound in four months.

“Officers heard a firearm being discharged in the area,” and “a white sedan was seen fleeing the scene,” Toronto police said on X.

The area was cordoned off and shell casings were found. No one was injured and no suspects have been identified, police said.

The US consulate thanked the police for “their response” to Monday’s shooting.

On March 10, two men fired multiple shots at the consulate in what police described as a “national security incident,” prompting beefed-up protection for US and Israeli diplomatic buildings in the Canadian city, as war gripped the Middle East.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested in June as part of the investigation into that shooting. Police said the men were recruited to carry out violent acts but did not provide further details.

Police also said they were investigating shootings with a recurring and similar modus operandi, such as the shooting at a Toronto synagogue on March 2.