Shooting in US church

NEW YORK: Police and paramedics were responding to an active shooter situation unfolding on Wednesday at a church on the south side of US’s, local news reported, citing the Minneapolis Police Department.

“There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained,” the City of Minneapolis said on X.

The shooting occurred at the Annunciation Church, which is also home to a grammar school.

“The families of children at the school can go to the reunification zone at the Annunciation School,” the city said in a second post on X.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a post on X that he had been briefed on the shooting and would continue to provide updates.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz said, without providing details on potential victims.

Later, United States President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he had been fully briefed on the incident and that the White House “will continue to monitor the terrible situation”.

“The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene,” Trump added. “Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”