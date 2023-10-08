Shockwaves in World Cup 2023: Australia loses 5 crucial wickets to India. Australia Sunday won the toss and chose to bat first against hosts India in their opening match of the ICC Men’s World Cup happening in India.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins said his team is in a good spot and possesses a good balance between game time and being fresh.

With Travis Head recovering from a hand fracture, Mitchell Marsh retained his place as David Warner’s opening partner for the five-time champions who also left out all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

India, meanwhile, is taking the field with their own issues at the top of the order, as its opener Shubman Gill is down with dengue.

Left-handed Ishan Kishan was drafted in to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma.

“We’ve covered all our bases,” Rohit said at the toss.

“Unfortunately, Shubman didn’t recover in time. Ishan will replace him.”

Two-time champions India picked both Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin in a three-pronged spin attack that also includes all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood