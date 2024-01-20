Shoaib Malik ties the knot with Sana Javed

ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 /DNA/ – People were left surprised after Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his third marriage to actress Sana Javed on Saturday in an intimate ceremony.

And We created you in pairs,” wrote the 41-year-old cricketer on his Instagram account.

Soon after the announcement, Sana Javed changed her Instagram bio to “Sana Shoaib Malik”.

The newlywed couple shared pictures of their wedding event. Shoaib and Sana wore matching outfits for the big event.

The cricketer sported a white sherwani with a golden embroidered shawl while the bride wore a beige-coloured lehnga with green and gold jewellery.

The couple could also be seen wearing wedding bands.

Malik’s manager, Arsalan Shah, also confirmed the news on X.

“Confirmation: Our beloved superstar @realshoaibmalik has tied the knot (Nikkah) with #SanaJaved. Wishing the new couple an amazing life ahead filled with happiness and joy! #ShoaibMalik”

Formerly called the power couple, Shoaib and Sania, remained in the headlines for quite a time since 2022 following the reports of their separation.

Shoaib and Sana were rumoured to have been divorced with both keeping mum on the matter to date reportedly due to agreements. None of them publically verified their relationship status amid the speculations.

The internet, however, has since remained curious about the sports pair’s personal life, often prying into their very private affairs.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son, Izhan Mirza-Malik in 2018.

Despite the fans noticing some distance between the two, the cricketer rubbished the rumours multiple times and even posted messages for Sania on social media in a span of four to five months.=DNA

