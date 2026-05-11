Shining Military & Diplomatic Skies, Clouded Economic Horizons

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

As the moon rises in the velvet expanse of the night, its silver light touches every shore and every mountain, reminding us of a universal harmony visible to all. In the same manner, Pakistan’s military and diplomatic moon has ascended with full brilliance, casting a glow of respect and strength far beyond our borders. Our armed forces stand as a bulwark of honour, while our diplomatic sagacity have navigated complex global currents with wisdom and resolve. Yet, in this journey of lights, our economic moon lingers hidden behind thick clouds of uncertainty. Its dimmed radiance fails to illuminate the path forward, leaving a shadow that stretches from the modest homes of labourers and farmers to the stately chambers of governance. This hereditary weakness has become a heavy chain around the neck of the state, preventing it from extending the hand of genuine welfare to its people.

Burdened by colossal debts, the government finds its hands tied. Resources that should nourish development, build infrastructure, and uplift the masses are instead consumed by interest payments and obligatory repayments. Unwillingly, leaders are compelled to take decisions that sting the common citizen—decisions that do not spring from the heart’s desire for progress but from the harsh demands of survival. Inflation, that ferocious demon, has broken loose and now devours the purchasing power of ordinary families. The price of flour, medicine, fuel, and daily necessities climbs relentlessly, turning dreams of modest comfort into distant memories. Global shifts have compounded the ordeal; fluctuating commodity markets, geopolitical tensions, and the sharp rise in petroleum products have poured fuel upon the fire of our economic imbalance. What was once a manageable strain has become a crisis threatening to engulf hard-won achievements in other domains.

Shall Pakistan, adorned with laurels in security and statesmanship, now sink into the quagmire of economic instability and perpetual indebtedness? Must we remain forever tethered to the conditional prescriptions of the International Monetary Fund, adjusting our policies not according to the aspirations of our own people but to external benchmarks? These piercing questions call for deep reflection by the nation, its leadership, and every conscientious citizen. The future of our development, the dignity of our people, and the true meaning of sovereignty hang in the balance.

It is encouraging that a national austerity campaign has been initiated. Cutting unnecessary expenses, promoting simplicity in official conduct, and urging restraint in public spending reflect a welcome awareness of the crisis. Yet such measures, though virtuous, offer only partial relief. They cannot by themselves mend structural fractures or generate the momentum required for lasting recovery. What the hour demands is an emergency approach, waged with the same unity, discipline, and determination that have brought victory on military and diplomatic fronts. Pakistan has shown the world the power of coordinated effort; the time has come to harness that same spirit for economic deliverance.

At both national and provincial levels, all stakeholders must rise above partisan, personal, or regional interests. A living covenant of cooperation must be forged—one rooted in mutual trust and shared sacrifice. Provinces, instead of competing for scarce resources, should collaborate on projects of mutual benefit such as agriculture, water management, and industrial corridors. Political parties, civil society, business leaders, and the youth must join hands, placing the collective good above all else. On the external plane, civil and military leadership bear a joint responsibility. Economic strength is no longer separate from national security; without it, even the finest strategic gains may prove fragile and short-lived.

To translate this vision into reality, a bold and multi-pronged way forward is essential. First, the nation must pursue self-reliance with missionary zeal. Broadening the tax net, eliminating evasion through transparent mechanisms, and rewarding compliant taxpayers would strengthen public finances without overburdening the poor. Second, agriculture—the backbone of our economy—requires urgent modernisation. Provision of quality seeds, efficient irrigation systems, fair credit facilities, and support for value-added processing can transform rural areas into hubs of productivity and employment. Third, a vigorous export drive must be launched. Small and medium enterprises, often the unsung heroes of growth, deserve easier access to finance, skill development, and global market linkages. Diversifying exports beyond traditional items and exploring new destinations in Asia, Africa, and beyond will help earn precious foreign exchange.

Loss-making public enterprises must be restructured or privatised with care and transparency, protecting workers while relieving the exchequer of endless subsidies. Strict control over non-development expenditure, elimination of ghost employees, and plugging leakages in public procurement are non-negotiable. Investment in human capital remains paramount: quality education, technical and vocational training, and accessible healthcare will equip our young population to become assets rather than liabilities. Restoring investor confidence is equally critical. Policy continuity, sanctity of contracts, speedy justice, and a business-friendly environment will encourage both local and foreign capital to flow into productive ventures.

Regional cooperation offers another promising avenue. Peaceful trade in energy and goods with neighbours can open new arteries of prosperity. At the same time, a culture of saving and prudent financial management must be cultivated at every level—from government to households. Borrowing should be directed solely towards self-sustaining projects, never for consumption or showpiece ventures.

The road ahead is steep, yet Pakistan has repeatedly demonstrated its resilience in the face of adversity. The same national character that has lit up our military and diplomatic skies can surely disperse the clouds over our economy. What we require is not despair but determined action; not division but unbreakable unity of purpose. If government, institutions, and citizens march together with wisdom, sacrifice, and unwavering focus on the national interest, the economic moon will surely rise in its full splendour, spreading light, hope, and prosperity across the beloved homeland.