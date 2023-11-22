Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Main Menu

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat notified as PTI Senior Vice President

| November 22, 2023
Sher Afzal Khan Marwat notified as PTI Senior Vice President

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – In an important development, PTI senior leader and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat has been appointed as the party Senior Vice President with immediate effect.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued notification on Wednesday pertaining to appointment of Sher Afzal Khan Marwat as PTI Senior Vice President.

The notification reads: “Sher Afzal Khan Marwat is hereby appointed as PTI Senior Vice President with immediate effect.”

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat notified as PTI Senior Vice President

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat notified as PTI Senior Vice President

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – In an important development, PTI senior leader and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’sRead More

Pak army two soldiers embraced Shahadat

Pak army two soldiers embraced Shahadat

Rawalpindi, NOV 22 /DNA/ – An improvised explosive device exploded on a convoy of securityRead More

Comments are Closed