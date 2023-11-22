Sher Afzal Khan Marwat notified as PTI Senior Vice President
ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – In an important development, PTI senior leader and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat has been appointed as the party Senior Vice President with immediate effect.
PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued notification on Wednesday pertaining to appointment of Sher Afzal Khan Marwat as PTI Senior Vice President.
The notification reads: “Sher Afzal Khan Marwat is hereby appointed as PTI Senior Vice President with immediate effect.”
« China makes positive progress in addressing climate change (Previous News)
Related News
Sher Afzal Khan Marwat notified as PTI Senior Vice President
ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – In an important development, PTI senior leader and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’sRead More
Pak army two soldiers embraced Shahadat
Rawalpindi, NOV 22 /DNA/ – An improvised explosive device exploded on a convoy of securityRead More
Comments are Closed